News 40 mins ago 1:47 p.m.Authorities investigating inmate death in Harrison County Jail
A Harrison County inmate was found dead in her jail cell on March 17, just hours after being arrested on shoplifting and drug charges. The female suspect was arrested in Marshall for shoplifting at a Wal-Mart store as well as for drug possession and two unrelated warrant charges.
