Native son returns to Kildare
So he's moved back to the quiet of Kildare and is starting anew by selling wood, using his tractors for landscaping, his mechanical skills to repair motorcycles and large trucks. He's paid the taxes on his relative's store, the onc-popular and centrally located Corbin and Sheila Miles Store that sold the famous barbecue.
