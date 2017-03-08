Marshall, TX, to give teenagers an inside look at policing
Teenagers in the Marshall, Texas, area can get a close-up look at the daily life of a police officer and experience some of the training. The Marshall Police Department's Teen Citizen Police Academy is open to teenagers ages 14 to 17 who live within driving distance of the police station.
