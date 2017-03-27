Marshall, TX, police seek help identi...

Marshall, TX, police seek help identifying computer thief

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The electronics were stolen from Walmart in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North at 7:23 a.m. March 7. Surveillance video shows him load the computers into a shopping cart then leave the store and take off in a small, white car, authorities said. To assist in identifying him, Marshall investigators also are sharing images of whom they think is the same man stealing from another Walmart in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louie gohmert Mar 26 Little joe 1
News Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ... Mar 16 shilovadar0 1
News Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture Feb '17 Jerrybone44cud 1
Elysian Fields WATER (May '08) Jan '17 Texann 11
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec '16 Bruised ego 16
Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Scottie fields 16
Goober Pyle? Nov '16 mark 2
See all Marshall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshall Forum Now

Marshall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Marshall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC