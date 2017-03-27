Marshall, TX, police seek help identifying computer thief

The electronics were stolen from Walmart in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North at 7:23 a.m. March 7. Surveillance video shows him load the computers into a shopping cart then leave the store and take off in a small, white car, authorities said. To assist in identifying him, Marshall investigators also are sharing images of whom they think is the same man stealing from another Walmart in Texas.

