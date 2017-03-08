Marshall police searching for armed, ...

Marshall police searching for armed, dangerous fugitive

Wednesday Mar 1

The Marshall Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several felony warrants. According to police, Joe Michael Allen, 25, of Marshall, is wanted on felony warrants from several different jurisdictions, including Dallas and Marshall.

