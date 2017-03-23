Marshall police release new image of ...

Marshall police release new image of missing woman

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Tuesday, police released a photo of Francine Robertson, 29, of Marshall. Police say Robertson has not been seen or heard from since March 14. She is described as a black female who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds.

