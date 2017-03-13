Marshall PD searching for Days Inn Mo...

Marshall PD searching for Days Inn Motel stabbing suspect

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the person responsible for the stabbing of two victims, which took place at a bar inside the Days Inn Motel on the 5500 block of East End Boulevard. According to a press release from Marshall PD, the department is currently investigating a stabbing that took place in the early hours of Friday, sending 48-year-old Betty Davis and 26-year-old David Gomez to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.

