Marshall PD searching for Days Inn Motel stabbing suspect

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the person responsible for the stabbing of two victims, which took place at a bar inside the Days Inn Motel on the 5500 block of East End Boulevard. According to a press release from Marshall PD, the department is currently investigating a stabbing that took place in the early hours of Friday, sending 48-year-old Betty Davis and 26-year-old David Gomez to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.

