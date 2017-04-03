Marshall hires Claude Mathis as new Head Football Coach
This afternoon Marshall Independent School District approved Claude Mathis as the Mavericks' new head football coach, replacing Clint Harper who left to be the athletic director at Duncanville High School in February. Mathis joins the Mavericks after two seasons as SMU's running backs coach, but most recently became the program's director of high school relations when former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor was hired as the Pony's assistant head coach and running backs coach.
