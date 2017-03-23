Man arrested after breaking into Mars...

Man arrested after breaking into Marshall apartment, assaulting woman

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Marshall police say a man in behind bars after breaking into a woman's apartment and assaulting her. At 6:01 Friday morning, officers were called to the Belaire Manor Apartments in the 1400 block of Julie Street, where a burglary was underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ... Mar 16 shilovadar0 1
News Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture Feb '17 Jerrybone44cud 1
Elysian Fields WATER (May '08) Jan '17 Texann 11
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec '16 Bruised ego 16
Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Scottie fields 16
Goober Pyle? Nov '16 mark 2
crooked car salesperson (Jul '16) Oct '16 eddie 6
See all Marshall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshall Forum Now

Marshall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Marshall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC