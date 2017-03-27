Harrison County crews battling fire at Key Energy after lightning strike
According to Marshal Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, county crews are responding to the fire. Key Energy is located in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Road on Highway 31 off, of Interstate 20. Cooper said crews appear to have the fire under control and are now focusing on the hazardous material cleanup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louie gohmert
|Sun
|Little joe
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar 16
|shilovadar0
|1
|Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture
|Feb '17
|Jerrybone44cud
|1
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec '16
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC