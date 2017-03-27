Harrison County crews battling fire a...

Harrison County crews battling fire at Key Energy after lightning strike

According to Marshal Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, county crews are responding to the fire. Key Energy is located in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Road on Highway 31 off, of Interstate 20. Cooper said crews appear to have the fire under control and are now focusing on the hazardous material cleanup.

