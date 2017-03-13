Caddo School District recruiting teac...

Caddo School District recruiting teachers in ETX

Thursday Mar 9

A job fair is underway from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St. in Marshall, Texas . "Teaching is a great field to go into; it's very rewarding," said Karen Peace, a recruiter with Caddo School District.

