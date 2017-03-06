Traffic has reopened on Interstate 20 near Marshall
Traffic has reopened on Interstate 20 near Marshall after a multi-vehicle crash led to the highway being shut down on Monday morning. Preliminary crash investigation shows that a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer loaded with plywood was traveling westbound on IH-20 when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over and spill the load it was carrying across the lanes of traffic.
