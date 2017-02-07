Jubilee Theater's 'Thurgood' is a sti...

Jubilee Theater's 'Thurgood' is a stirring, true tribute to the...

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Anyone who feels up against it when fighting for justice would be well served to see Thurgood , the Texas premiere of the 2008 one-man Broadway show about Thurgood Marshall at Jubilee Theatre. Even those familiar with the broad outline of Marshall's remarkable career as the civil rights lawyer who prevailed in the battle to integrate schools in the 1954 Supreme Court Brown v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
News Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture Feb 2 Jerrybone44cud 1
Elysian Fields WATER (May '08) Jan 11 Texann 11
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec '16 Bruised ego 16
Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Scottie fields 16
Goober Pyle? Nov '16 mark 2
crooked car salesperson (Jul '16) Oct '16 eddie 6
See all Marshall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshall Forum Now

Marshall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Marshall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC