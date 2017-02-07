Jubilee Theater's 'Thurgood' is a stirring, true tribute to the...
Anyone who feels up against it when fighting for justice would be well served to see Thurgood , the Texas premiere of the 2008 one-man Broadway show about Thurgood Marshall at Jubilee Theatre. Even those familiar with the broad outline of Marshall's remarkable career as the civil rights lawyer who prevailed in the battle to integrate schools in the 1954 Supreme Court Brown v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture
|Feb 2
|Jerrybone44cud
|1
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec '16
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
|crooked car salesperson (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|eddie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC