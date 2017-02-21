Harrison County: Drone locates body of missing diabetic man
Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies have located the body of the missing man, Anthony Redell Green, at approximately 12:30 PM, in a remote pasture area near the intersection of Marshall-Leigh Rd and John Sanders Rd. in Marshall. He was reported missing on January 25, 2017 at approximately 11:45 AM by his brother.
