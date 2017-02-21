Harrison County: Drone locates body o...

Harrison County: Drone locates body of missing diabetic man

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies have located the body of the missing man, Anthony Redell Green, at approximately 12:30 PM, in a remote pasture area near the intersection of Marshall-Leigh Rd and John Sanders Rd. in Marshall. He was reported missing on January 25, 2017 at approximately 11:45 AM by his brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture Feb 2 Jerrybone44cud 1
Elysian Fields WATER (May '08) Jan '17 Texann 11
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec '16 Bruised ego 16
Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Scottie fields 16
Goober Pyle? Nov '16 mark 2
crooked car salesperson (Jul '16) Oct '16 eddie 6
A Real Scumbag Oct '16 jeremy 4
See all Marshall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshall Forum Now

Marshall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Marshall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC