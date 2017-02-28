February's Patron Saint of Paris also...

February's Patron Saint of Paris also Shares in Black History for Lamar County

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: EParis Extra

Here at eParisExtra we have featured some wonderful people and organizations in past articles as our monthly "Patron Saint of Paris" and this month is no different. Each month our editorial board selects an individual or group of individuals that show their through the sharing of their heart, giving of time, or through the donation of money much like the original Patron Saint of Paris France, Genevieve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture Feb 2 Jerrybone44cud 1
Elysian Fields WATER (May '08) Jan '17 Texann 11
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec '16 Bruised ego 16
Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Scottie fields 16
Goober Pyle? Nov '16 mark 2
crooked car salesperson (Jul '16) Oct '16 eddie 6
A Real Scumbag Oct '16 jeremy 4
See all Marshall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshall Forum Now

Marshall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Marshall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC