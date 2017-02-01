Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture
MARSHALL - The body of a missing Marshall man has been found according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. A drone located the body of Anthony Redell Green Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote pasture area near the intersection of Marshall-Leigh Rd. and John Sanders Rd. The deputy operating the drone noticed what he believed to be a human form and upon closer examination, by the drone camera, the clothing matched the description given of Mr. Green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec '16
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
|crooked car salesperson (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|eddie
|6
|A Real Scumbag
|Oct '16
|jeremy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC