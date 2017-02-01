Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture

MARSHALL - The body of a missing Marshall man has been found according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. A drone located the body of Anthony Redell Green Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote pasture area near the intersection of Marshall-Leigh Rd. and John Sanders Rd. The deputy operating the drone noticed what he believed to be a human form and upon closer examination, by the drone camera, the clothing matched the description given of Mr. Green.

