Drone locates missing Marshall man in...

Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture

1 hr ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

MARSHALL - The body of a missing Marshall man has been found according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. A drone located the body of Anthony Redell Green Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote pasture area near the intersection of Marshall-Leigh Rd. and John Sanders Rd. The deputy operating the drone noticed what he believed to be a human form and upon closer examination, by the drone camera, the clothing matched the description given of Mr. Green.

