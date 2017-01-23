Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller, 20
Police say 20-year-old Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller was taken into custody by Longview police on Monday, January 16. Miller was wanted for a felony bond forfeiture warrant out of Gregg County. He was also wanted for questioning for his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity in Marshall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec 27
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
|crooked car salesperson (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|eddie
|6
|A Real Scumbag
|Oct '16
|jeremy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC