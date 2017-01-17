Teacher charged with 'improper relationship'
A Jefferson Independent School District teacher was arrested late Tuesday on suspicion of having an "improper relationship between an educator and a student." Wesley Dawn Lawless, 26, of Marshall, Texas, resigned from the district Wednesday morning after posting a $20,000 bail bond.
