Teacher charged with 'improper relati...

Teacher charged with 'improper relationship'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Jefferson Independent School District teacher was arrested late Tuesday on suspicion of having an "improper relationship between an educator and a student." Wesley Dawn Lawless, 26, of Marshall, Texas, resigned from the district Wednesday morning after posting a $20,000 bail bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Elysian Fields WATER (May '08) Jan 11 Texann 11
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec 27 Bruised ego 16
Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Scottie fields 16
Goober Pyle? Nov '16 mark 2
crooked car salesperson (Jul '16) Oct '16 eddie 6
A Real Scumbag Oct '16 jeremy 4
See all Marshall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshall Forum Now

Marshall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marshall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC