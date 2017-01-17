Marshall, Texas police name three most wanted fugitives
Marshall, Texas police are asking for your help in locating three men who are allegedly involved in organized crime activity. "The community is our biggest resource when it comes to locating fugitives," said Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec 27
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
|crooked car salesperson (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|eddie
|6
|A Real Scumbag
|Oct '16
|jeremy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC