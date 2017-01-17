Marshall PD looking for armed, dangerous fugitive
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating and apprehending another wanted fugitive. Police say Vuntarius Lamar Brown, 20, is a black male who stands about 6'2" tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has dreadlocks.
