Man accused of ramming girlfriend's car, pulling her out by hair

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Marshall police say 34-year-old Jamichael Brown chased down his girlfriend's car while he was driving another vehicle. He reportedly rammed his car into the back of hers pushing it across a ditch and into a utility pole near Highway 59 and Loop 390.

