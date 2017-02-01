Harrison County: No sign of missing m...

Harrison County: No sign of missing man overnight, search continues

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Officials have been searching for Anthony Redell Green, 55, in the Eastern portion of the county near Marshall-Leigh and Harkins Lane since he went missing Wednesday morning. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says a tracking team has been searching for Green, but the trail has gone cold.

