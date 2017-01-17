Coach Richters of Prairiland ISD resigns
Former Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Alex Richters offered his letter of resignation to the Prairiland Independent School District Board of Trustees on Friday and his letter was accepted. In December, Richters was reassigned as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach in a different capacity within the Prairiland district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec 27
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
|crooked car salesperson (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|eddie
|6
|A Real Scumbag
|Oct '16
|jeremy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC