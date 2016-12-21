The United States Court House in Mars...

The United States Court House in Marshall, Texas.

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to hear a case that could reshape the caseload of patent cases in East Texas federal courts. The Eastern District of Texas has long been known as the hub for high-profile suits alleging patent infringement.

About Topix

