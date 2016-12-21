Marshall, TX, police show off their first armored vehicle
Marshall, TX, police show off their first armored vehicle - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen MRAP stands for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected all-terrain vehicle. But Marshall, Texas, Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa says his department is rebranding its first armored vehicle as the Marshall Rescue and Protection vehicle.
