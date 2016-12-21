Marshall police investigating after m...

Marshall police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds

Thursday Dec 22

About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a welfare concern call in the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street in Marshall. Police say that when they arrived they found a man's body in the yard of the home, with gunshot wounds.

