Marshall police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds
About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a welfare concern call in the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street in Marshall. Police say that when they arrived they found a man's body in the yard of the home, with gunshot wounds.
