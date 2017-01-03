Marshall police investigating after man found dead of gunshot wound
On Thursday, December 22, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Marshall Police Department received a call regarding a welfare concern. When officers arrived on the scene in the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street, they located a deceased male, lying in the yard of a residence, with what is believed to be gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec 27
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
|crooked car salesperson
|Oct '16
|eddie
|6
|A Real Scumbag
|Oct '16
|jeremy
|4
|Yechhhhhhhhhhh
|Aug '16
|59Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC