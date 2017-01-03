Marshall police investigating after m...

Marshall police investigating after man found dead of gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KSWO

On Thursday, December 22, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Marshall Police Department received a call regarding a welfare concern. When officers arrived on the scene in the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street, they located a deceased male, lying in the yard of a residence, with what is believed to be gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr New Resident 1,001
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec 27 Bruised ego 16
Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Scottie fields 16
Goober Pyle? Nov '16 mark 2
crooked car salesperson Oct '16 eddie 6
A Real Scumbag Oct '16 jeremy 4
Yechhhhhhhhhhh Aug '16 59Flash 1
See all Marshall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshall Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Harrison County was issued at January 06 at 3:35PM CST

Marshall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Marshall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC