Longview police identify driver, pede...

Longview police identify driver, pedestrian involved in wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: KLTV Tyler

On December 26, 2016 at 6:05 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2100 Block of South High Street. When police arrived at the scene they were told that a 2010 Charger driven by 25year-old Norma Gascar -Ortega, of Longview, had just turned left from Betty Drive, and was traveling northbound in the inside lane of South High Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) Dec 27 Bruised ego 16
Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Scottie fields 16
Goober Pyle? Nov '16 mark 2
crooked car salesperson Oct '16 eddie 6
A Real Scumbag Oct '16 jeremy 4
Yechhhhhhhhhhh Aug '16 59Flash 1
See all Marshall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshall Forum Now

Marshall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Marshall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,723,018

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC