Austin city council to take on library funding, speed limits, anti-discrimination policies
Austin City Council is scheduled to discuss a slew of topics at its meeting Thursday. Here are some of the top items that stick out: The library plans to ask city council to approve $5 million more to pay for construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec 1
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
|crooked car salesperson
|Oct '16
|eddie
|6
|A Real Scumbag
|Oct '16
|jeremy
|4
|Yechhhhhhhhhhh
|Aug '16
|59Flash
|1
|Downtown Marshall
|Jul '16
|Charles Whitman
|1
|Did William Thomas Scott of Scottsville have an... (Mar '16)
|Jul '16
|Marjie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC