1 person found dead in yard of Marshall residence, police on scene

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Police responded to a welfare concern around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning ub the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street, to find a male victim dead in a yard from what appears to be gunshot wounds. Chief Jesus Campa stated the investigation is ongoing and the identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

