Marshall police ID man killed in shooting

Monday Nov 28

Police were called to the 1500 block of Grafton Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 64-year-old Paul Sparks' body suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

