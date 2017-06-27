U.P. history in spotlight at Michigan...

U.P. history in spotlight at Michigan Iron Industry Museum summer series

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

From ghost towns to World War II to the origins of the Michigan State Police, Upper Peninsula history is in the spotlight once again this summer at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee. The museum's annual Tuesday Afternoon Program Series features authors, scholars and historians offering in-depth presentations that highlight the rich and varied history of the U.P. The weekly series begins Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) May '17 I rode Your Mother 5
Sawyer housing Apr '17 worried 1
wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13) Feb '17 dennis 15
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16) Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC