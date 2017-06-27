U.P. history in spotlight at Michigan Iron Industry Museum summer series

From ghost towns to World War II to the origins of the Michigan State Police, Upper Peninsula history is in the spotlight once again this summer at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee. The museum's annual Tuesday Afternoon Program Series features authors, scholars and historians offering in-depth presentations that highlight the rich and varied history of the U.P. The weekly series begins Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.