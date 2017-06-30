Survey shows rebound in western U.P. ...

Survey shows rebound in western U.P. moose population

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Michigan Radio

The moose population in the western Upper Peninsula appears to be rebounding after taking a dip a few years ago. Moose were reintroduced into the western U.P. in the 1980s.

