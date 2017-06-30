Michigan Iron Industry Museum hosts a...

Michigan Iron Industry Museum hosts antique car show June 18, celebrates U.P. role in auto industry

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: State of Michigan

Upper Peninsula iron that helped put the world on wheels is coming back to the Michigan Iron Industry Museum. Commemorating a 120-year-old link between Michigan's iron and the automotive industry, the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee will host the 28th annual "Iron, Steel and the Automobile" celebration Sunday, June 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature more than 50 pre-1970 automobiles and light trucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palmer man charged with CSC (Feb '14) Jun 28 Broken 3
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) May '17 I rode Your Mother 5
Sawyer housing Apr '17 worried 1
wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13) Feb '17 dennis 15
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16) Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC