Michigan Iron Industry Museum hosts antique car show June 18, celebrates U.P. role in auto industry
Upper Peninsula iron that helped put the world on wheels is coming back to the Michigan Iron Industry Museum. Commemorating a 120-year-old link between Michigan's iron and the automotive industry, the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee will host the 28th annual "Iron, Steel and the Automobile" celebration Sunday, June 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature more than 50 pre-1970 automobiles and light trucks.
