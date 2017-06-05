Marquette coast guard station welcomes new officer in charge
During his last few moments as officer in charge of U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette, Senior Chief Patrick Brown applauded his crew, reflected on his time in the area and offered up some advice to his successor. "Be ready for change, and take it with a positive attitude," was Brown 's last order to his crew, as he handed over the reins to Chief Mark B. Reilly during a special Change of Command ceremony.
