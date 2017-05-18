Upper Peninsula YMCA files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
The YMCA of Marquette County filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, May 5, as its new director and board sought to recover from an inherited debt of $4.8 million. "The debtor attempted to turn around its direction and to some extent was successful, but has been unable to settle all of its claims and has decided to filed its voluntary petition under Chapter 11 in order to obtain protection from its creditors," the YMCA said in a letter posted on its website.
