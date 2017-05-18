Upper Peninsula YMCA files for Chapte...

Upper Peninsula YMCA files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: MLive.com

The YMCA of Marquette County filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, May 5, as its new director and board sought to recover from an inherited debt of $4.8 million. "The debtor attempted to turn around its direction and to some extent was successful, but has been unable to settle all of its claims and has decided to filed its voluntary petition under Chapter 11 in order to obtain protection from its creditors," the YMCA said in a letter posted on its website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawyer housing Apr 30 worried 1
wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13) Feb '17 dennis 15
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16) Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) Sep '16 rider 4
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC