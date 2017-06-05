Teen killed in rollover ATV crash on Marquette logging road
Michigan State Police Troopers were dispatched 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 to a logging road locally known as the Honor Camp Trail, which travels through the woods between M-553 and the end of Silver Creek Road in Sands Township. Two teenagers were driving an ATV on the logging road, police said, at some point driving off the trail and into a dirt embankment.
