Someone changed this road sign in the U.P. and they deserve an award
Motorists in Marquette County got quite the surprise yesterday when traveling down US-41. A random person tampered with a digital construction sign and made it read "SEND NUDES PLZ" in all caps and it's glorious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sawyer housing
|Apr 30
|worried
|1
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rider
|4
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marquette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC