Someone changed this road sign in the U.P. and they deserve an award

Thursday May 4 Read more: Metro Times

Motorists in Marquette County got quite the surprise yesterday when traveling down US-41. A random person tampered with a digital construction sign and made it read "SEND NUDES PLZ" in all caps and it's glorious.

