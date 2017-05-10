Michigan lawmaker dies of apparent su...

Michigan lawmaker dies of apparent suicide after 2nd DUI arrest

Wednesday May 10 Read more: USA Today

Michigan lawmaker dies of apparent suicide after 2nd DUI arrest Rep. John Kivela was found dead in his Lansing, Mich., home hours after he was released from jail. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/05/10/michigan-lawmaker-suicide-dui-arrest/315539001/ A state representative from Marquette was found dead from an apparent suicide Tuesday at a Lansing home he owned, hours after he was released from jail following a Monday arrest for suspected drunk driving.

