Michigan Energy Office offers discount for public building operators to attend certification program in Marquette that reaps big energy savings LANSING, Mich. Graduates of the building operator certification program in Michigan have proven to save an average of $10,800 annually on electric bills of the buildings where they implement changes, according to the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance, making trained public building operators valuable partners in meeting Michigan's new aggressive energy waste reduction goals.

