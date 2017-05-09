MI Lawmaker Found Dead Hours After Dr...

MI Lawmaker Found Dead Hours After Drunk Driving Arrest

1 hr ago

From the Associated Press - A state representative from Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been found dead hours after he was released from jail on what may have been his second drunk driving arrest in less than two years. Police say John Kivela's body was found about 1 p.m. Tuesday at a Lansing home and that there are no obvious indications of foul play.

