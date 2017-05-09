MI Lawmaker Found Dead Hours After Drunk Driving Arrest
From the Associated Press - A state representative from Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been found dead hours after he was released from jail on what may have been his second drunk driving arrest in less than two years. Police say John Kivela's body was found about 1 p.m. Tuesday at a Lansing home and that there are no obvious indications of foul play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Add your comments below
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sawyer housing
|Apr 30
|worried
|1
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rider
|4
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marquette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC