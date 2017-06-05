Gusty winds up to 50 mph to slap parts of Michigan today
You'll want to hang onto your hats, patio umbrellas and anything else that could go airborne as winds up to 50 mph are set to slap a big swath of Michigan for much of today. Thursday's biggest gusts will hit across the state's midsection - from Mount Pleasant down to Kalamazoo - and along the shore of Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|May 24
|I rode Your Mother
|5
|Sawyer housing
|Apr '17
|worried
|1
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
