Gusty winds up to 50 mph to slap parts of Michigan today

You'll want to hang onto your hats, patio umbrellas and anything else that could go airborne as winds up to 50 mph are set to slap a big swath of Michigan for much of today. Thursday's biggest gusts will hit across the state's midsection - from Mount Pleasant down to Kalamazoo - and along the shore of Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

