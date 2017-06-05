Gusty winds up to 50 mph to slap part...

Gusty winds up to 50 mph to slap parts of Michigan today

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: MLive.com

You'll want to hang onto your hats, patio umbrellas and anything else that could go airborne as winds up to 50 mph are set to slap a big swath of Michigan for much of today. Thursday's biggest gusts will hit across the state's midsection - from Mount Pleasant down to Kalamazoo - and along the shore of Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) May 24 I rode Your Mother 5
Sawyer housing Apr '17 worried 1
wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13) Feb '17 dennis 15
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16) Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC