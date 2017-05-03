Tornado one day, snow storm the next
One day after violent summer-like storms hit parts of the midwest, mother nature decides it's time for some snow. On Tuesday, a band of snow was expected to drop 4-to-6 inches of snow in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sawyer housing
|Apr 30
|worried
|1
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rider
|4
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marquette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC