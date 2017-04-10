Teen who faked her death faces charges in 11-year-old boy's suicide
This undated family photo provided by Katrina Gross shows her son Tysen Benz. Benz, an 11-year-old Michigan boy hanged himself in his room after seeing social media posts indicating that his girlfriend had committed suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rider
|4
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
|The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marquette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC