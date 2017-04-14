NMU representatives explain UP broadband expansion plans
Bessemer - Two weeks ago, Northern Michigan University in Marquette announced it had received a $6.5 million grant to provide educational broadband services to the entire Upper Peninsula. On Wednesday, the Gogebic County Board of Commissioners learned how the Educational Access Network of NMU will provide Internet services to the western U.P. The grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will allow students to access classes from their homes.
