My son hanged himself after his girlfriend pranked her death

An 11-year-old Michigan boy hanged himself after his 13-year-old girlfriend faked her own suicide as part of a "manipulative" social media prank, his mother told The Post. Katrina Goss, of Marquette, said her son Tysen Benz died at a hospital in Ann Arbor on Tuesday after she found him trying to take his life on March 14 .

