My son hanged himself after his girlfriend pranked her death
An 11-year-old Michigan boy hanged himself after his 13-year-old girlfriend faked her own suicide as part of a "manipulative" social media prank, his mother told The Post. Katrina Goss, of Marquette, said her son Tysen Benz died at a hospital in Ann Arbor on Tuesday after she found him trying to take his life on March 14 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rider
|4
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
|The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marquette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC