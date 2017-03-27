'MARVAC' is Hosting Campground/RV Con...

'MARVAC' is Hosting Campground/RV Conference

How campgrounds and RV dealerships can showcase their business on Michigan's travel website Michigan.org by Kelly Wolgamott of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation . Michigan legislative update: What is the current legislative climate for the industry and what to expect going down the road by John Lindley of Public Affairs Associates .

