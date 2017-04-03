Hundreds of teens sexting in Upper Peninsula warned, not charged
The county prosecutor has declined to file charges after a state police investigation showed that hundreds of students used social media to share sexually explicit photos of each other. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said the activity could be considered unlawful but he determined that is not what child-pornography laws were intended for.
