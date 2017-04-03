Boy kills self after girlfriend fakes...

Boy kills self after girlfriend fakes suicide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WPTV Local News

Dense Smoke Advisory issued April 7 at 10:52AM EDT expiring April 8 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade Fire Weather Warning issued April 7 at 3:55AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Fire Weather Warning issued April 6 at 4:18PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach Fire Weather Warning issued April 6 at 6:11PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, Volusia Fire Weather Watch issued April 6 at 4:18PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Fire Weather Watch issued April 6 at 3:55AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, Volusia DETROIT - Charges are pending against a juvenile after a Michigan mother ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13) Feb '17 dennis 15
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16) Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) Sep '16 rider 4
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
News The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC