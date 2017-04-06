Boy, 11, took his own life after 'horrific social media prank'
A mother says that her son died from suicide after a social media prank that police are now looking into. Details of the prank that led to Tysen Benz taking his own life have not been released, but his mother, Katrina Goss, described his death as impulsive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rider
|4
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
|The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marquette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC