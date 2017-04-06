Boy, 11, took his own life after 'hor...

Boy, 11, took his own life after 'horrific social media prank'

A mother says that her son died from suicide after a social media prank that police are now looking into. Details of the prank that led to Tysen Benz taking his own life have not been released, but his mother, Katrina Goss, described his death as impulsive.

